Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 5.2 %

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

NYSE:SNX opened at $110.35 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock worth $2,660,424. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.