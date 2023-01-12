Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in City were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in City by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in City by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of City by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.57. City Holding has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

