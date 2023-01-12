Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

