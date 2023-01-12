Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 85,512 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

VSH opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

