Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $362,000 Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kemper were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -22.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

