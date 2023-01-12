Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $371,000 Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

