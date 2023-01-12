Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $375,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.87 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

