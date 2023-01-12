Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $383,000 Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,104.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENE. Raymond James began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

