Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $440,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 103,781 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

