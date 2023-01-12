Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $486,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 339,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,498 shares of company stock worth $156,572. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

