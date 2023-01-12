Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $496,000 Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avient were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.49. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Avient’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

