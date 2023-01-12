Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $522,000 Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,516 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.71 million. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

