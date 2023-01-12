Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $531,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

NYSE:AMN opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

