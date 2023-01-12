Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,200. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $44.69 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.