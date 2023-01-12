Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.