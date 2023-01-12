Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $190.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $173.72.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.