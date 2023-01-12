Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $178,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE AWI opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

