Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 64.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,402 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KTB opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

