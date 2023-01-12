Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 42.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance cut their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

SEA stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $206.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

