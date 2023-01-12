Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,409 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,141 shares of company stock worth $1,862,013 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

