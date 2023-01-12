Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.