Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,900 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $11.12 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

