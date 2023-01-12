Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Metals Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of CMC opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

