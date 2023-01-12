Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

