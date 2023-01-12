Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,700 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

