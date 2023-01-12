Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palomar were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar Stock Performance

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.31). Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

