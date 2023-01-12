Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,300 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acushnet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

