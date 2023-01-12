Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Integer were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 95.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 423,888 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Integer by 147.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

ITGR stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

