Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GATX were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GATX by 6.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in GATX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GATX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GATX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 22.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.66 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

