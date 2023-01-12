Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $89.50 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

