Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.