Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,200 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $130,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,635,476.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of AAT stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.