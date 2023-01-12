Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,500 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

