Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,500 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of EPC opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

