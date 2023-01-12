Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

