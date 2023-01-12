Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insmed were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 270.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $60,119.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,889.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $593,630. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The company had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

