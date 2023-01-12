Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 455 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.98.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

