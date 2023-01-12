Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,600 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,430,252 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of U opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

