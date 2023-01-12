Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 602,900 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 602,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -294.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

