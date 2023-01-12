Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,500 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.