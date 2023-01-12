Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAA stock opened at 23.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 17.75 and a 52 week high of 41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 20.95 and a 200-day moving average of 24.07.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

