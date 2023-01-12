Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,519,000 after buying an additional 88,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Lease Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.43%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

