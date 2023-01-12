Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

