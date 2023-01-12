Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $174.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

