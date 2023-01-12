Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ICF International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $121.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $40,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $40,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $277,846.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,361 shares of company stock worth $395,478 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

