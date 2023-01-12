Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 71.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGRC. Sidoti cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $99.60 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

