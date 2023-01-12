Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $332,100. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

