Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. Hess has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

