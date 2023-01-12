Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 649,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.