Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

